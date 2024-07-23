Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Two-Tier Wooden Rabbit Hutch w/ Openable Roof, Slide-Out Tray, Ramp
image 1 of PawHut Two-Tier Wooden Rabbit Hutch w/ Openable Roof, Slide-Out Tray, Rampimage 2 of PawHut Two-Tier Wooden Rabbit Hutch w/ Openable Roof, Slide-Out Tray, Rampimage 3 of PawHut Two-Tier Wooden Rabbit Hutch w/ Openable Roof, Slide-Out Tray, Rampimage 4 of PawHut Two-Tier Wooden Rabbit Hutch w/ Openable Roof, Slide-Out Tray, Rampimage 5 of PawHut Two-Tier Wooden Rabbit Hutch w/ Openable Roof, Slide-Out Tray, Ramp

PawHut Two-Tier Wooden Rabbit Hutch w/ Openable Roof, Slide-Out Tray, Ramp

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£118.74

£118.74/each

PawHut Two-Tier Wooden Rabbit Hutch w/ Openable Roof, Slide-Out Tray, Ramp
Pets have the freedom to roam in this spacious PawHut guinea pig house. With two tiers?connected by ramps, they'll easily get around, whilst the lockable doors ensure they don't escape. Its raised base prevents dampness in their area, which is well ventilated from the steel wire fence. The water-resistant paint and asphalt roof shelters pets from UV and rain?suitable for gardens. Clean the cage using the multiple doors, openable roof and pull-out tray, so they have a comfortable and tidy home.Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size
Solid wooden frame and asphalt roof for outdoorsTwo ramps for pets to access different levelsPull-out tray on the upper level for easy cleaning

View all Small Animal

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here