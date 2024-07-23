PawHut Two-Tier Wooden Rabbit Hutch w/ Openable Roof, Slide-Out Tray, Ramp

Pets have the freedom to roam in this spacious PawHut guinea pig house. With two tiers?connected by ramps, they'll easily get around, whilst the lockable doors ensure they don't escape. Its raised base prevents dampness in their area, which is well ventilated from the steel wire fence. The water-resistant paint and asphalt roof shelters pets from UV and rain?suitable for gardens. Clean the cage using the multiple doors, openable roof and pull-out tray, so they have a comfortable and tidy home. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size