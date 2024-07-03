HOMCOM 10000 BTU Mobile Portable Air Conditioner Room Ac Unit

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Mobile air conditioner - keeping you cooler easier this summer and beyond. Even better, this HOMCOM portable air conditioning unit comes with three functions: cool, dehumidify and fan to keep yourself cool the way you want. Also, portable ac comes with two speeds. The LED panel displays the current running setting, but if far away you can also control with the remote. There's a removable filter you can clean, keeping air as fresh as possible. Comes with an exhaust hose and water doesn't have to be drained.

