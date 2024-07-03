Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 10000 BTU Mobile Portable Air Conditioner Room Ac Unit
image 1 of HOMCOM 10000 BTU Mobile Portable Air Conditioner Room Ac Unitimage 2 of HOMCOM 10000 BTU Mobile Portable Air Conditioner Room Ac Unitimage 3 of HOMCOM 10000 BTU Mobile Portable Air Conditioner Room Ac Unitimage 4 of HOMCOM 10000 BTU Mobile Portable Air Conditioner Room Ac Unitimage 5 of HOMCOM 10000 BTU Mobile Portable Air Conditioner Room Ac Unit

HOMCOM 10000 BTU Mobile Portable Air Conditioner Room Ac Unit

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£209.99

£209.99/each

HOMCOM 10000 BTU Mobile Portable Air Conditioner Room Ac Unit
Mobile air conditioner - keeping you cooler easier this summer and beyond. Even better, this HOMCOM portable air conditioning unit comes with three functions: cool, dehumidify and fan to keep yourself cool the way you want. Also, portable ac comes with two speeds. The LED panel displays the current running setting, but if far away you can also control with the remote. There's a removable filter you can clean, keeping air as fresh as possible. Comes with an exhaust hose and water doesn't have to be drained.
Cools, dehumidifies, ventilates and sleeps10000 BTU. Fits room area 10-18mSelf-evaporating system

View all Heating & Cooling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here