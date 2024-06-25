Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Timer
image 1 of HOMCOM 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Timerimage 2 of HOMCOM 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Timerimage 3 of HOMCOM 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Timerimage 4 of HOMCOM 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Timerimage 5 of HOMCOM 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Timer

HOMCOM 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Timer

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£219.99

£219.99/each

HOMCOM 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Timer
The summer heat can be unpredictable, which is why you need a portable air conditioning unit to assist. Just like these HOMCOM piece. This ac unit does three jobs: cools, ventilates and dehumidifies. 'Cool' keeps the area at a constant temperature - the 16-31℃ of your choice. 'Fan' for controlled fan speed. 'Dehumidify' dries out the moisture in the air.
3-in-1 design, with two speeds24-hour timer offLED touch screen, remote controlled

View all Heating & Cooling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here