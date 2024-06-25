HOMCOM 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Timer

The summer heat can be unpredictable, which is why you need a portable air conditioning unit to assist. Just like these HOMCOM piece. This ac unit does three jobs: cools, ventilates and dehumidifies. 'Cool' keeps the area at a constant temperature - the 16-31℃ of your choice. 'Fan' for controlled fan speed. 'Dehumidify' dries out the moisture in the air.