HOMCOM 12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with 28 Square Meter, Quiet Mode

The summer heat can be unpredictable, which is why you need a multi-functional cooling unit to match. Bring in this HOMCOM air conditioning unit for home which does four jobs. Our ac unit has cool, ventilate, dehumidify and a quiet mode. 'Cool' keeps the area at a constant temperature, 'ventilate' controls the speed of the fan, 'dehumidify' dries out the moisture in the air and 'quiet' reduces the working noise - great for night times.