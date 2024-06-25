HOMCOM 14,000 BTU Mobile Air Conditioner with WiFi Smart App

The summer heat can be unpredictable, which is why you need a multi-functional cooling unit to match. Bring in this HOMCOM air conditioning unit for home. Our ac unit has four modes. 'Cool' keeps the area at a constant temperature, 'ventilate' controls the speed of the fan, 'dehumidify' dries out the moisture in the air and 'sleep' gradually increases the temperature every hour.