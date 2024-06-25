HOMCOM 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Unit with WiFi Smart App

A multifunctional air conditioning unit, from HOMCOM: it cools, dehumidifies and ventilates. It also has a sleep mode (quiet) too, with a 24-hour timer, making it suitable for night-time use. Controlled by both an App and remote, it's very easy to use, even if you're far away. Set the temperature between 16-30℃ - easy to pick a temperature most comfortable for you. Complete with the self-evaporating system, which helps reduce the amount of times you need to empty the tank.