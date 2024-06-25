HOMCOM 8000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner 4 Modes LED Display Timer

The summer heat can be unpredictable, which is why you need a multi-functional air con unit to match. Bring in this HOMCOM ac unit which does four jobs. It cools, ventilates, dehumidifies and also has a sleep mode. 'Cool' keeps the area at a constant temperature, 'ventilate' controls the speed of the fan, 'dehumidify' dries out the moisture in the air and 'sleep' gradually increases the temperature by 1 °C every hour.