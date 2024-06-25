HOMCOM 7,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with App Control

The summer heat can be unpredictable, which is why you need a multi-functional portable air conditioning unit to match. Bring in this HOMCOM 16-31℃ air conditioning unit, which does three jobs. Modes are: cool, fan, dehumidify. Connect via the TUYA App, so you can control it from afar for ease. Comes with a removable and washable filter for hygiene.