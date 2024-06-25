Teamson Home Outdoor Garden Patio Furniture, Wicker Rattan 700 Litre X-Large Storage Box

Teamson Home have stylish patio storage boxes that compliment any outdoor area. Due to the quality and well-made construction of these PE rattan wicker products, they are reliable and long-lasting. This 700 litre storage unit is perfect for storing garden cushions and other garden requirements. The storage unit has two convenient side handles, removeable inner lining and soft close hinges ensuring that the lid stays open when raised for safety and ease. The metal feet are topped with robust rubber caps safeguarding against stretches on the flooring area. This is lightweight and can be easily moved. This outdoor storage unit is perfect for outdoor or indoor living space. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of quality design collections and pieces for the home including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, and accessories.