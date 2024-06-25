Marketplace.
image 1 of Teamson Home Outdoor Garden Patio Furniture, Wicker Rattan 700 Litre X-Large Storage Box
image 1 of Teamson Home Outdoor Garden Patio Furniture, Wicker Rattan 700 Litre X-Large Storage Boximage 2 of Teamson Home Outdoor Garden Patio Furniture, Wicker Rattan 700 Litre X-Large Storage Boximage 3 of Teamson Home Outdoor Garden Patio Furniture, Wicker Rattan 700 Litre X-Large Storage Boximage 4 of Teamson Home Outdoor Garden Patio Furniture, Wicker Rattan 700 Litre X-Large Storage Boximage 5 of Teamson Home Outdoor Garden Patio Furniture, Wicker Rattan 700 Litre X-Large Storage Box

Teamson Home Outdoor Garden Patio Furniture, Wicker Rattan 700 Litre X-Large Storage Box

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Teamson UK Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£199.99

£199.99/each

Teamson Home Outdoor Garden Patio Furniture, Wicker Rattan 700 Litre X-Large Storage Box
Teamson Home have stylish patio storage boxes that compliment any outdoor area. Due to the quality and well-made construction of these PE rattan wicker products, they are reliable and long-lasting. This 700 litre storage unit is perfect for storing garden cushions and other garden requirements. The storage unit has two convenient side handles, removeable inner lining and soft close hinges ensuring that the lid stays open when raised for safety and ease. The metal feet are topped with robust rubber caps safeguarding against stretches on the flooring area. This is lightweight and can be easily moved. This outdoor storage unit is perfect for outdoor or indoor living space. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of quality design collections and pieces for the home including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, and accessories.
X-Large 700L Storage CapacityFeatures Soft Close HingesWater Resistant Removeable Liner

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here