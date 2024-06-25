image 1 of Charles Bentley 30L Steel Square Retro Kitchen Pedal Waste Bin Dark Blue
Charles Bentley 30L Steel Square Retro Kitchen Pedal Waste Bin Dark Blue

Elevate your kitchen decor with our 30L Steel Pedal Bin, designed to blend functionality with a touch of retro charm. Constructed from robust powder-coated galvanized steel, this bin stands the test of time in both durability and style. Its pedal mechanism allows for hygienic, hands-free operation, while the internal bucket with integrated handles ensures easy and clean waste disposal. Perfectly suited for the busy hub of your home, this bin combines practicality with an aesthetic appeal that complements any kitchen interior. The dark blue finish, inspired by Pantone colour 289U, adds a sophisticated touch that makes this bin more than just a utility; it’s a part of your home’s charm. Whether it’s a modern or classic kitchen, the sleek design and functional features of this pedal bin make it an indispensable accessory for your cooking space.
30L capacity, perfect for daily useHands-free pedal operationRetro design with practical handles

