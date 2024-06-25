Charles Bentley 30L Double Compartment Grey Kitchen Bin Rubbish Waste Pedal Bin

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Introducing the Charles Bentley 30L Kitchen Bin, blending functionality with modern aesthetics. This dual-bin setup is perfect for sorting recyclables from waste, each compartment offering a 15-liter capacity. Designed with practicality in mind, the bin includes features such as soft-close lids and separate pedals, ensuring a hygienic and efficient user experience. The matte grey finish and sleek design integrate seamlessly into any contemporary kitchen. The bin's lightweight construction and side handles facilitate easy movement and lifting, while the removable inner buckets make disposal tasks straightforward. Its stainless steel build, coated with 28mm of matte grey powder, not only looks good but is also easy to clean and durable. Whether you're renovating your kitchen or simply upgrading your waste management system, this bin offers both elegance and practicality, embodying the heritage and craftsmanship of Charles Bentley since 1860.

