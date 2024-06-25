Charles Bentley 30L Double Compartment Kitchen Bin Stainless Steel Rubbish Pedal

Introducing the 30L Kitchen Bin, a sleek and modern solution to household waste and recycling needs. This dual-compartment bin is crafted from high-grade stainless steel, featuring two separate 15-liter sections, each equipped with a soft-close lid and pedal for easy, hygienic access. Its lightweight design includes side handles for effortless portability, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen environment. The stainless steel body ensures durability and ease of cleaning, while the removable inner buckets simplify the process of waste disposal. The soft-close mechanism prevents slamming, maintaining a peaceful kitchen atmosphere. Perfect for separating recyclables from general waste, this bin helps streamline your waste management system without sacrificing style. Designed to fit seamlessly into any modern kitchen, its stainless steel finish provides a touch of elegance that complements any décor.