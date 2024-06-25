Charles Bentley 50L Black Pedal Kitchen Bin Rubbish Bin Waste Bin Pedal Bin

Experience modern waste management with our 50-liter matte black kitchen bin, meticulously crafted for both function and style. This sleek pedal bin enhances your kitchen setup by offering a hands-free operation that is both hygienic and convenient. The sturdy construction and thoughtful design make it a durable and stylish addition to any kitchen. Constructed from powder-coated galvanized steel with a stainless steel lid, this bin is designed for durability and ease of maintenance. The soft-close feature ensures a silent operation, while the pedal mechanism provides a hygienic solution to waste disposal without the need to touch the bin. The removable plastic inner bucket simplifies the process of taking out the trash and cleaning. Whether tucked away under the counter or standing proudly as a statement piece, its matte black body and silver lid seamlessly blend with any decor, adding a touch of elegance to your kitchen space.