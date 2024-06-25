Charles Bentley 40L Double Compartment Grey Kitchen Bin Rubbish Waste Pedal Bin

Immerse yourself in the legacy of Charles Bentley, a brand that since 1860 has continuously evolved to refine every element of your home. Discover our 40L Kitchen Bin, a sleek dual-bin designed in matte grey with a sophisticated modern edge, effortlessly enhancing your kitchen's functionality and style. This bin is not just a utility but a piece of contemporary art that stands testament to Charles Bentley's commitment to quality and craftsmanship. Crafted from high-quality steel with a powder-coated finish, this bin combines durability with a lightweight build for easy mobility. Featuring separate pedals and soft-close lids, each compartment is accessible independently, offering a user-friendly solution to waste management. The removable inner buckets, each with its own handle, facilitate effortless cleaning and waste disposal. Ideal for the eco-conscious household, this bin helps segregate recyclables from waste efficiently, bringing both function and elegance to modern kitchen spaces.