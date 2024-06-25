Marketplace.
Charles Bentley Pull Out Kitchen Cupboard Bin 2 x 20L (40L Capacity) - Recycling

Maximize your kitchen space and maintain cleanliness with our innovative pull-out bin, designed to fit neatly inside any cupboard. This bin features two 20-liter compartments, making recycling easy and efficient by separating recyclables from regular waste. The lid seals in odors, ensuring your kitchen remains fresh. Installation is straightforward with screws provided, and the durable materials guarantee long-lasting use. Constructed from high-quality ABS, polypropylene, and powder-coated steel, this pull-out bin is robust and easy to clean. Ideal for those who value hygiene and sustainability, it offers a practical solution to waste management without sacrificing style. This unit is particularly suitable for kitchens with limited space but can benefit any home by enhancing the functionality and aesthetics of your kitchen environment.
Dual 20L compartments for easy sortingBuilt-in lid locks away odorsInstalls inside cabinets to save space

