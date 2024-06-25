Charles Bentley 60L Double Compartment Kitchen Bin Stainless Steel Rubbish Pedal

Discover Charles Bentley's 60L Kitchen Bin, a seamless blend of functionality and style, designed to enhance your waste management experience. Crafted from high-quality stainless steel, this dual-bin features two 30L compartments, each with a separate pedal and soft-close lid to manage recycling and waste efficiently and quietly. The sleek, contemporary design is complemented by practical elements like removable inner buckets with handles for easy disposal and cleaning. Perfect for any modern kitchen, this bin not only helps segregate waste but does so with an elegance that only Charles Bentley can deliver. Equipped with side handles and a lightweight structure, it offers easy relocation within your kitchen space. Embrace the combination of Charles Bentley's historical craftsmanship and modern innovation with this essential kitchen accessory.