Encore Cat Treat 1x (12x30g) Tuna Loin

MPM Products Ltd

About Encore At Encore we believe that meal times should be a highlight of the day for all the family pets included! That's why we have created a range of exciting recipes that will have your four legged friends racing you to the bowl! Every pouch, tin and pot is made with natural Ingredients and more real meat. We pride ourselves on the quality of our ingredients that your pet will love. About Encore Wet Adult Cat Food Whole Tuna Loin Show your cat some love with a tasty Encore treat. Our tuna loins are exactly that 100% tuna, 100% natural and nothing else. Serve whole, break into pieces or sprinkle over food cats can't get enough of them.

Pack size: 360g

Ingredients

Tuna Loin 100%

Allergy Information