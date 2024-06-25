Marketplace.
image 1 of 2 x 350g Dreamies Catnip Cat Treats Mega Tubs Cat Biscuits (700g)
image 1 of 2 x 350g Dreamies Catnip Cat Treats Mega Tubs Cat Biscuits (700g)image 2 of 2 x 350g Dreamies Catnip Cat Treats Mega Tubs Cat Biscuits (700g)image 3 of 2 x 350g Dreamies Catnip Cat Treats Mega Tubs Cat Biscuits (700g)image 4 of 2 x 350g Dreamies Catnip Cat Treats Mega Tubs Cat Biscuits (700g)

2 x 350g Dreamies Catnip Cat Treats Mega Tubs Cat Biscuits (700g)

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Trojan Ecommerce

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£13.65

£13.65/each

Mars Pet Care
- Deliciously crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside catnip treats.Only 2 kcal in every healthy cat treat!- DREAMIES with Catnip cat treats contain vitamins and minerals.- DREAMIES soft cat treats are available in 8 deliciously tasty flavours: With Chicken, With Beef, With Duck, With Salmon flavour, With Cheese, With Turkey, With Tuna flavour & With Catnip flavour.Cats are hard to please. But anyone with a cat knows about the power of catnip... Cats go crazy for it! Nowtheir favourite dual-texture cat treats are also available in Catnip flavour. It's simply purrfection!Deliciously crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside; Cats simply cant resist the great taste of DREAMIES cat treats. Surprisingly, we dont use a secret ingredient or magic to make them this delicious. Weve just jam-packed lots of the yummy things cats love into these tasty treats. So go on, give the tub a shake and watch your cat come running.
Pack size: 0.7g

Ingredients

Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

350g ℮

View all Cat Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here