2 x 350g Dreamies Catnip Cat Treats Mega Tubs Cat Biscuits (700g)

Mars Pet Care

- Deliciously crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside catnip treats. Only 2 kcal in every healthy cat treat! - DREAMIES with Catnip cat treats contain vitamins and minerals. - DREAMIES soft cat treats are available in 8 deliciously tasty flavours: With Chicken, With Beef, With Duck, With Salmon flavour, With Cheese, With Turkey, With Tuna flavour & With Catnip flavour. Cats are hard to please. But anyone with a cat knows about the power of catnip... Cats go crazy for it! Nowtheir favourite dual-texture cat treats are also available in Catnip flavour. It's simply purrfection! Deliciously crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside; Cats simply cant resist the great taste of DREAMIES cat treats. Surprisingly, we dont use a secret ingredient or magic to make them this delicious. Weve just jam-packed lots of the yummy things cats love into these tasty treats. So go on, give the tub a shake and watch your cat come running.

Pack size: 0.7g

Ingredients

Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

350g ℮