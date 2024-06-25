Marketplace.
Tower T938020BLK 60L Compact Sensor Bin Black

Hygienically dispose of your household waste with this 60L Compact Sensor Bin from Tower. It features touch-free opening so you can dispose of household waste hygienically with one swift hand motion and includes a soft-close function to minimise noise disruption which closes itself after a few seconds of inactivity. Alternatively, there is a power switch if you want to open and close the lid manually. The bin is constructed from a robust yet stylish body that will ensure long-lasting durability.
Large 60L capacity for everyday family disposalHygienic infrared technology senses hand movementModern stainless steel lid with durable PP bodyLid automatically opens when approachedLid automatically closes after inactivityRetainer ring allows easy replacement of bin linerQuick and simple to assemble / easy to cleanBattery operated with power switchRequires 4 x AA batteries (not included)

