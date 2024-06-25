Tower T938020BLK 60L Compact Sensor Bin Black

Hygienically dispose of your household waste with this 60L Compact Sensor Bin from Tower. It features touch-free opening so you can dispose of household waste hygienically with one swift hand motion and includes a soft-close function to minimise noise disruption which closes itself after a few seconds of inactivity. Alternatively, there is a power switch if you want to open and close the lid manually. The bin is constructed from a robust yet stylish body that will ensure long-lasting durability.