Black+ Decker BXEH60013GB 2 In 1 3.2L Dehumidifier White

Black+ Decker BXEH60013GB 2 In 1 3.2L Dehumidifier White
This high-performance dehumidifier from BLACK+DECKER effectively eliminates damp, removes excess moisture in the air and prevents mould forming to promote healthier humidity around the home. The 3.2L water tank is capable of extracting up to 450ml of moisture a day and is easy to empty. Choose between sleep, strong and automatic dehumidification modes for flexible dehumidification. Set your desired humidity level between 40-70% by increments of 5% via the easy-to-use touch panel. The HEPA 11 filter is perfect for removing fine particles, allergens and germs for a healthier and cleaner home. The dehumidifier is energy efficient and consumes a low amount of power, with a 48-hour auto-off timer to save more energy and minimise running costs. When the water tank reaches full capacity, the unit will automatically shut off to prevent leaks and spillages
Extracts up to litres of 450ml moisture per dayThermoelectric Peltier Technology - Quiet eco-friendly operationSmart enabledAdjustable humidity settings with 7 ambient light settings3.2L Water tankBuilt in HEPA 11 filter - Captures 95 percent of allergensAuto shut off and indicator signifies when the water tank is full48H Timer and touch controlAdjustable humidity and senor

