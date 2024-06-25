Black+ Decker BXEH60013GB 2 In 1 3.2L Dehumidifier White

This high-performance dehumidifier from BLACK+DECKER effectively eliminates damp, removes excess moisture in the air and prevents mould forming to promote healthier humidity around the home. The 3.2L water tank is capable of extracting up to 450ml of moisture a day and is easy to empty. Choose between sleep, strong and automatic dehumidification modes for flexible dehumidification. Set your desired humidity level between 40-70% by increments of 5% via the easy-to-use touch panel. The HEPA 11 filter is perfect for removing fine particles, allergens and germs for a healthier and cleaner home. The dehumidifier is energy efficient and consumes a low amount of power, with a 48-hour auto-off timer to save more energy and minimise running costs. When the water tank reaches full capacity, the unit will automatically shut off to prevent leaks and spillages