Tower T843096 8 Piece Air Fryer Accessories Black

This 8 piece accessory set from Tower offers great cooking versatility with 4x stainless steel skewers, 2x stainless steel roasting racks, a silicone basting brush and tongs all included. The tongs offer you a greater reach so you don't need to put your hands in the air fryer to remove food, whilst the BPA free silicone basting brush ensures you can apply marinades and sauces evenly across your food for flavoursome meals. The skewers will slide through any meat or vegetable with ease, perfect for family mealtimes, whilst the roasting racks allow you to place your rest your food on top before placing them in the fryer so hot air will circulate for a more even cook. All parts of this accessory set are dishwasher safe for simple and fuss-free cleaning.