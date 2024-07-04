Tower T24041WHT 20L 800W Digital Microwave White

Powered by MagnaWave technology, concentrated waves circulate to ensure heat is distributed evenly for a well cooked meal - keeping intense flavours for amazing results. This microwave features a powerful 800W output for faster cooking with 5 adjustable heat settings. A huge inner 20L capacity easily fits a standard 10 dinner plate letting you cook for the whole family a 60-minute timer provides enough time to cook meals with precision. The defrost function cooks meals from frozen in minutes. 8 cooking pre-sets add variety to meal times with choices including potato, pasta, pizza, popcorn, vegetable, beverage, meat fish. The intelligent control panel features large buttons dial control to use the pre-sets, defrost settings manual selections, with a stay cool ergonomic handle for easy open closing. A high quality glass turntable ensures food is cooked thoroughly for delicious results, while a sleek mirror door looks great in modern kitchens the easy clean interior requires a simple wipe after use.