Marketplace.
image 1 of Tower T17122 Vortx 30L Air Fryer Oven Black
image 1 of Tower T17122 Vortx 30L Air Fryer Oven Blackimage 2 of Tower T17122 Vortx 30L Air Fryer Oven Blackimage 3 of Tower T17122 Vortx 30L Air Fryer Oven Blackimage 4 of Tower T17122 Vortx 30L Air Fryer Oven Blackimage 5 of Tower T17122 Vortx 30L Air Fryer Oven Black

Tower T17122 Vortx 30L Air Fryer Oven Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by R K WHOLESALE LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£199.99

£199.99/each

Tower T17122 Vortx 30L Air Fryer Oven Black
This Tower 30L Xpress Platinum Air Fryer is the ultimate in cooking versatility with multiple functions that allow you to use it as an air fryer, rotisserie oven, dehydrator, as well as for baking roasting. Featuring Vortx technology rapid air circulation, food is cooked 30% faster. Little to no oil is required so you lose all the fat but none of the flavour. The spacious 25L capacity offers enough space to accommodate any meat joint, so you can cook a family meal or enough food for a dinner party. The rotisserie handle and spit will let you cook a whole chicken rotisserie style in under an hour. An extra-large Vizion viewing window allows you to monitor cooking progress without opening the door. Use the digital touch panel to navigate between 12 one-touch presets including Air Fry, Fries, Wings, Pizza, Steak, Cooking, Snacks, Veggies, Toast, Bagel, Grill, Dehydrate, Proof, Defrost, Warm, Reheat and Bake. You can also use the 2 hour timer to schedule cooking times around you for convenience.
1800W 30L Air Fryer Oven with Rotisserie18 Pre-SetsRapid air circulation cooking technology / Little or no oil requiredExtra large viewing window / Digital Control PanelPreheat and Dual Cook Functions / 30-230 Temp Range / 2 Hour TimerIncludes: x3 Air Flow Racks / Rotisserie Fork / Handle / Drip Tray / Rotating Basket

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here