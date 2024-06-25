Tower T17122 Vortx 30L Air Fryer Oven Black

This Tower 30L Xpress Platinum Air Fryer is the ultimate in cooking versatility with multiple functions that allow you to use it as an air fryer, rotisserie oven, dehydrator, as well as for baking roasting. Featuring Vortx technology rapid air circulation, food is cooked 30% faster. Little to no oil is required so you lose all the fat but none of the flavour. The spacious 25L capacity offers enough space to accommodate any meat joint, so you can cook a family meal or enough food for a dinner party. The rotisserie handle and spit will let you cook a whole chicken rotisserie style in under an hour. An extra-large Vizion viewing window allows you to monitor cooking progress without opening the door. Use the digital touch panel to navigate between 12 one-touch presets including Air Fry, Fries, Wings, Pizza, Steak, Cooking, Snacks, Veggies, Toast, Bagel, Grill, Dehydrate, Proof, Defrost, Warm, Reheat and Bake. You can also use the 2 hour timer to schedule cooking times around you for convenience.