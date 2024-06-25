Tommee Tippee Superstar Insulated Straw Cup for Toddlers, 2 pack

Straw cups are great alternatives to sippy cups, with a soft straw helping to develop sipping skills. The soft, silicone straw is easy to drink through and little ones don’t have to tip the cup up very far to drink from it. This straw cup encourages sipping which supports speech and healthy oral development by building lip, cheek and tongue strength. Featuring INTELLIVALVE, a unique anti-leak technology which guarantees this drinking bottle is completely leak-proof as it withstands internal pressure meaning the bottle won’t leak even when it is turned upside down or shaken. Our unique valve both seals and regulates the flow of liquid to stop leaks and to ensure easy drinking. With hygiene at the forefront of everyone’s minds our drinking bottles add an extra layer of reassurance as the drinking spout contains BACSHIELD antibacterial technology. BACSHIELD is a commonly used silver-ion technology that provides antibacterial product protection against unwanted bacteria, recognised for centuries with no harmful effects. It works by preventing the growth of unwanted bacteria that can cause product degradation, discolouration, staining or odour. This is achieved with silver ions mixed in the material on the straw*, preventing bacteria from multiplying. All our products are BPA, BPS, PVC, Phthalate and Nitrosamine free. *Independent laboratory testing demonstrated a 99.9% reduction in bacteria after 24 hours. **The semisoft part of the straw contains silver phosphate glass, tested to ISO 22196 standards.