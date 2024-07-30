HOMCOM Set of 2 Bar Stools Modern Upholstered Seat Bar Chairs

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Let modern elegance take the forefront in your home seating, thanks to this set of two bar stools from HOMCOM. Linen upholstery is stylish and allows the skin to breathe naturally. Solid wood legs for full support, with lower footrests to elevate the lower body. Tub shaped seats add to the style, with a padded seat for comfort. Mid-rise backs offer a touch of support when you lean back. Comes in a set of two for a matching dining area look.

