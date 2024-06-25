HOMCOM Adjustable Height Barstool Steel Pole PU Leather

This HOMCOM adjustable stool comes with a full back support with a modern style, it is made with PU and a chrome base. The kitchen stools with backs can also be moved and adjusted in height and has a foot support for comfort, the bar stool has a stylish and modern feel with a comfortable seating position. It can be used in the kitchen with your breakfast bar, in the lounge and would suit any room decor.