HOMCOM Bar Stools Set of 2 Retro Bar Chairs with Backs Footrests Brown

Style up your dining area with these two retro look barstools from HOMCOM. Whether you want to start the morning with a comfy breakfast or end the night with drinks, they give you what you need. Polished faux leather is sleek, with diamond patterns for added style. The powder-coated steel frames are strong, with a footrest to hold the legs and feet at a comfortable level. Comes in a set of two for matching style.