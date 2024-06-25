HOMCOM Adjustable Swivel Bar Stools Set of 2 for Counter Bar, Brown

Curved countertop seating, done the sleep way with these two HOMCOM bar stools. The faux leather seats are super sleek, the padded filling comfortable - the good of both worlds. Each seat is winged, formed into a curved shape for a unique look. Each seat is fitted on a steel base for full support. the height adjustable between 89.5cm-109.5cm to match to different countertop and dining tables. Complete with a handy foot rest. Comes in a set of two.