HOMCOM Swivel Bar Stools Set of 2 Adjustable Height Fabric Grey

Simple and modern kitchen stools with backs from HOMCOM. Whether you want to start the morning with a comfy breakfast, or end the night with company and drinks, these two sleek bar chairs give you what you want. The adjustable height makes them easy to set to a level suitable for you. The cushioned seats, curved armrests and tall backs keep you comfortable and supported. Completed with strong metal base and footrests.