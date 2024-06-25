HOMCOM Retro Bar Stools Set of 2 Adjustable Height Swivel Leather-Like

Accent your favourite kitchen or dining spot in retro style, with these two HOMCOM kitchen stools. Soft leather-like fabric upholstery is suave, the curved padded seats are comfortable. Strong metal frames mean plenty of sitting support. The seat height is adjustable between 62cm and 82cm so you can set to level which is good for you. Finished with a round base for balance and bottom footrest bar.