HOMCOM End of Bed Bench Upholstered Hallway Bedroom, Steel Legs, Green

A touch of elegance for the spot you chose: this velvet-feel bed-end bench from HOMCOM. A thickly padded top makes it comfortable to sit on, the upholstery is smooth on skin. Powder coated steel legs for strong support, with foot pads gently protecting your floor. A long length gives plenty of room to and relax.