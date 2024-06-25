HOMCOM Bar Stool Set of 2 Adjustable Height Counter Chairs Light Grey

Dreaming of a more luxurious home? Awaken to these two bar stools from HOMCOM. Design blends moulded seats with velvet-feel upholstery for sophistication. There's triangle-panelling all over for a slightly retro feel and sponge padding for comfort. Each seat is fixed firmly onto a round metal base to keep the balance. It's finished with a low bar to rest your legs and feet. Whether dining higher or lower, these breakfast bar stools will provide the glamorous backdrop you've been yearning for.