Vinsetto Draughtsman Chair Tall Office Chair with Footrest Black

This mesh office chair, from Vinseto, comes in a draughtsman design - ideal for working at higher levels. Adjust the height between 52-72cm easily, thanks to the under-seat lever. The padded seat, curved mesh back, flip-up arms and five-wheeled base make it a pleasure to sit on and use, supporting you as you work. Adjust the bottom bar to rest your lower body comfortably. Tall surfaces? No problem!