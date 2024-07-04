image 1 of Vinsetto Draughtsman Chair Tall Office Chair with Footrest Black
image 1 of Vinsetto Draughtsman Chair Tall Office Chair with Footrest Blackimage 2 of Vinsetto Draughtsman Chair Tall Office Chair with Footrest Blackimage 3 of Vinsetto Draughtsman Chair Tall Office Chair with Footrest Blackimage 4 of Vinsetto Draughtsman Chair Tall Office Chair with Footrest Blackimage 5 of Vinsetto Draughtsman Chair Tall Office Chair with Footrest Black

Vinsetto Draughtsman Chair Tall Office Chair with Footrest Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Vinsetto Draughtsman Chair Tall Office Chair with Footrest Black
This mesh office chair, from Vinseto, comes in a draughtsman design - ideal for working at higher levels. Adjust the height between 52-72cm easily, thanks to the under-seat lever. The padded seat, curved mesh back, flip-up arms and five-wheeled base make it a pleasure to sit on and use, supporting you as you work. Adjust the bottom bar to rest your lower body comfortably. Tall surfaces? No problem!
Adjustable seat height and footrest;Ease low back pressure with lumbar support;Flipup armrests allow you to save space;

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here