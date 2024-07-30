Vinsetto Office Reclining Computer Chair with Lumbar Support Dark Grey

Make working all day comfortable and easy, thanks to this Vinsetto office chair with footrest. The tall back and armrests offer support. the back reclines back to a maximum 160 degree - paired with the manual footrest, you can rest back and relax whenever. Padded for comfort, it comes with a top and back pillow for extra support and comfort. Complete with five wheels to move this pc chair around easily.