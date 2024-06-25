HOMCOM Deluxe Linen Bed End Arm Bench Bedside Bench Footstool Decor

Reinvent your bedroom with this light grey ottoman bench from HOMCOM. It's made for adding beautiful detail to any bedroom, living room or other space. It's filled with foam for comfort and wrapped in stylish and soft linen. The dark coloured legs are made from wood, keeping it balanced and stable when in use. With the rolled sides on the end, the overall look is elegant, and will help prevent you from slipping off the edge. An easy way to enhance the home instantly.