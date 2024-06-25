Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Deluxe Linen Bed End Arm Bench Bedside Bench Footstool Decor
image 1 of HOMCOM Deluxe Linen Bed End Arm Bench Bedside Bench Footstool Decorimage 2 of HOMCOM Deluxe Linen Bed End Arm Bench Bedside Bench Footstool Decorimage 3 of HOMCOM Deluxe Linen Bed End Arm Bench Bedside Bench Footstool Decorimage 4 of HOMCOM Deluxe Linen Bed End Arm Bench Bedside Bench Footstool Decorimage 5 of HOMCOM Deluxe Linen Bed End Arm Bench Bedside Bench Footstool Decor

HOMCOM Deluxe Linen Bed End Arm Bench Bedside Bench Footstool Decor

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£99.99

£99.99/each

HOMCOM Deluxe Linen Bed End Arm Bench Bedside Bench Footstool Decor
Reinvent your bedroom with this light grey ottoman bench from HOMCOM. It's made for adding beautiful detail to any bedroom, living room or other space. It's filled with foam for comfort and wrapped in stylish and soft linen. The dark coloured legs are made from wood, keeping it balanced and stable when in use. With the rolled sides on the end, the overall look is elegant, and will help prevent you from slipping off the edge. An easy way to enhance the home instantly.
Rolled sides for extra beautyFilled with thick foamLinen upholstery is smooth to the touch

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here