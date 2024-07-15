HOMCOM Bar Stool Set of 2 PU Leather Adjustable Height Dark Grey

This is home comfort done the modern HOMCOM way. Bring these two bar stools into the home for something a little bit different to enjoy the every day. Cut to a unique and ultra-curved style, both seats are filled with soft sponge for you to sink yourself into, keeping you comfortable for as long as you sit. The arched back and moulded seat supports your body's shape too. Both barstools are fitted on a height-adjustable metal frame with a large round base to keep you balanced.