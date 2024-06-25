HOMCOM Modern Counter Height Bar Stools Set of 2 pcs Wire Metal

Cut out all the work for an elegant yet cool everyday seat - bring these two bar stools from HOMCOM into your home. The frames are made from steel, so both are tough and sturdy, supporting up to 120kg each, with the plastic footpads helping to protect the floor. The kitchen stools with backs are made into a cut-out geometric shape design - a minimal and modern look. The seats come with a small velvet-feel cushion for comfort, finished with footrest bars to hold your legs.