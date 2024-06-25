HOMCOM Dressing Table Stool Vanity Seat with Rubber Wood Legs Grey

Crafted with style and comfort in mind, this HOMCOM vanity chair will fit right into your home, whilst its compact size is perfect for smaller spaces. Upholstered in crushed velvet-feel fabric with chic buttons and sitting on solid rubberwood legs, this makeup chair is ideal for everyday use - its soft touch will add warmth and cosiness to your bedroom or dressing room, legs will provide support. Pop it under a dressing table for when it's time to be glamorous - or as a lounge seat.