image 1 of HOMCOM Adjustable Swivel Bar Stools Set of 2 for Counter Bar, Grey

HOMCOM Adjustable Swivel Bar Stools Set of 2 for Counter Bar, Grey

£79.99

£79.99/each

Curved countertop seating, done the sleep way with these two HOMCOM bar stools. The faux leather seats are super sleek, the padded filling comfortable - the good of both worlds. Each seat is winged, formed into a curved shape for a unique look. Each seat is fitted on a steel base for full support. the height adjustable between 89.5cm-109.5cm to match to different countertop and dining tables. Complete with a handy foot rest. Comes in a set of two.
Curved moulded seat to support your bodyCurved back panel and padding for comfortSwivelling seat motion to move from side to side
