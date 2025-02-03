HOMCOM Adjustable Swivel Bar Stools Set of 2 for Counter Bar, Grey

Curved countertop seating, done the sleep way with these two HOMCOM bar stools. The faux leather seats are super sleek, the padded filling comfortable - the good of both worlds. Each seat is winged, formed into a curved shape for a unique look. Each seat is fitted on a steel base for full support. the height adjustable between 89.5cm-109.5cm to match to different countertop and dining tables. Complete with a handy foot rest. Comes in a set of two.

Curved moulded seat to support your body Curved back panel and padding for comfort Swivelling seat motion to move from side to side

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD