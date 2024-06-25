HOMCOM Bar Stools Set of 2 Adjustable Height Swivel Bar Chairs, Brown

Sleek, beautiful style for the home dining area: these two breakfast bar stools from HOMCOM. Soft PU leather is stylish, with added indents for a unique look. Both bar stools are filled with soft sponge for comfort, with high backs for support and can swivel freely to work with you when seated. Comes complete with a metal structure, with a large round base to stand steady and bottom rest for the feet.