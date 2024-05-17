HOMCOM PU Leather Saddle Stool with Moulded Padded Seat AdjustableBlack

Ensure you have the correct posture when work in your saloon/tattoo parlour, or even at home, with this hairdressing chair from HOMCOM. Using heavy-duty steel for a balanced and weighted base, With a height-adjustable design, this adjustable stool ranging from 49cm to 61cm to suit your needs. Curved in shape, the padded seat allows you to sit comfortably whilst keeping you supported and inclined to sit upright and in the correct posture. Five wheels for you to move around easily when seated.