Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Set of 2 Adjustable Height Bar Chairs with Footrest, Brown
image 1 of HOMCOM Set of 2 Adjustable Height Bar Chairs with Footrest, Brownimage 2 of HOMCOM Set of 2 Adjustable Height Bar Chairs with Footrest, Brownimage 3 of HOMCOM Set of 2 Adjustable Height Bar Chairs with Footrest, Brownimage 4 of HOMCOM Set of 2 Adjustable Height Bar Chairs with Footrest, Brownimage 5 of HOMCOM Set of 2 Adjustable Height Bar Chairs with Footrest, Brown

HOMCOM Set of 2 Adjustable Height Bar Chairs with Footrest, Brown

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£79.99

£79.99/each

HOMCOM Set of 2 Adjustable Height Bar Chairs with Footrest, Brown
For cool eat-in kitchens and dining rooms, these two HOMCOM bar stools will do the trick. The weathered PU leather upholstery adds instant style, whilst the steel frame ensures full support whilst seated. Seats feature a firm back for support, with padding all-over for comfort. The adjustable height seamlessly fits any counter or bar table, while the 360 degree swivel offers an unrestricted view. Cheers to a stylish seating experience!
Slightly weatheredretro lookSoft sponge and midrise backSolid and supportive bottom

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here