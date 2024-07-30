HOMCOM Set of 2 Adjustable Height Bar Chairs with Footrest, Brown

For cool eat-in kitchens and dining rooms, these two HOMCOM bar stools will do the trick. The weathered PU leather upholstery adds instant style, whilst the steel frame ensures full support whilst seated. Seats feature a firm back for support, with padding all-over for comfort. The adjustable height seamlessly fits any counter or bar table, while the 360 degree swivel offers an unrestricted view. Cheers to a stylish seating experience!