HOMCOM Barstools Set of 2 Adjustable Swivel Height Gas Lift PU Leather

A timeless look for kitchens and dining spots: these two bar stools are a must for every home. The PU leather upholstery serves up sleek style, with the worn-out effect pursuing a vintage feel which will barely age. The curved back and zero-arms design supports your body and gives you freedom as you sit. With the large round metal base, this breakfast bar stool keeps upright and steady when in use and its height can be adjusted so it's suitable for lots of different table levels.