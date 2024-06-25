Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Bar Stools Set of 2 Counter Height Bar Stools Kitchen
image 1 of HOMCOM Bar Stools Set of 2 Counter Height Bar Stools Kitchenimage 2 of HOMCOM Bar Stools Set of 2 Counter Height Bar Stools Kitchenimage 3 of HOMCOM Bar Stools Set of 2 Counter Height Bar Stools Kitchenimage 4 of HOMCOM Bar Stools Set of 2 Counter Height Bar Stools Kitchenimage 5 of HOMCOM Bar Stools Set of 2 Counter Height Bar Stools Kitchen

HOMCOM Bar Stools Set of 2 Counter Height Bar Stools Kitchen

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£39.99

£39.99/each

HOMCOM Bar Stools Set of 2 Counter Height Bar Stools Kitchen
These two industrial-style kitchen bar stools from HOMCOM are great for creating impact wherever they stand. Framed from powder coated steel for a strong structure, fitted with a round bar to rest your legs comfortably. The seat surface is made from quality particle board for durability, finished in a wood-effect look. The 65 cm seat height makes it idea to pair with 89-99 cm kitchen counter tops. Set the HOMCOM bar stools at your home today!
Set of two for a matching look;Suitable for counter tops of 8999 cm;Footrest helps in keeping a relaxed body posture;

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here