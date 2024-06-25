HOMCOM Bar Stools Set of 2 Counter Height Bar Stools Kitchen

These two industrial-style kitchen bar stools from HOMCOM are great for creating impact wherever they stand. Framed from powder coated steel for a strong structure, fitted with a round bar to rest your legs comfortably. The seat surface is made from quality particle board for durability, finished in a wood-effect look. The 65 cm seat height makes it idea to pair with 89-99 cm kitchen counter tops. Set the HOMCOM bar stools at your home today!