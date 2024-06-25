HOMCOM Ottoman Footrest Seat Chair Small Grey Home Office

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This elegant footstool is a perfect match for your other furniture, in a wealth of different home decors. It can be used in a lounge as an extra seat, or simply as a foot rest to relax your body - a true multi-functional design. The square design is classic - it's a welcome addition throughout the living room, guest room and even the bedroom.

This elegant footstool is a perfect match for your other furniture, in a wealth of different home decors. It can be used in a lounge as an extra seat, or simply as a foot rest to relax your body - a true multi-functional design. The square design is classic - it's a welcome addition throughout the living room, guest room and even the bedroom.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.