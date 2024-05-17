HOMCOM Breakfast Bar Stools Set of 2 Upholstered Barstools Brown

Take a moment to sit and relax in your dining area with these HOMCOM bar stools. They come with a strong steel frame for plenty of support, with padded seats to keep you comfortable. Take the dark colours, they create an industrial look which is extremely versatile - the stools are great additions to plenty of spaces. Breakfast bar stools are complete with bottom bars to rest your feet.