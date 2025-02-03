Vinsetto Swivel Computer Chair with Arm Modern Style Tufted Dark Grey

A luxe touch for work days, this Vinsetto is a piece you'll enjoy doing work in. Look to it's soft padding and velvet-feel upholstery for comfort. The 89.5-97cm adjustable height means you can set to a position of your choice. Five wheels on the base for easy movement. Complete with armrests and backrest for extra comfort and support.

Stylish tufted design looks great in home office; Ergonomic chair features adjustable height; This chair wrapped in velvet touch fabric;

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD