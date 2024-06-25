Vinsetto Armless Mid-Back Adjustable Office Chair with Swivel White

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Just relax, HOMCOM desk chair brings you an office chair designed with an emphasis on ergonomics, offering a comfortable posture for many body types. Wrapped in PU leather for easy maintenance and 360 rotating bases with five castor wheels, the swivel chair allows you to move around the office quickly. The comfy chair is ideal for conference rooms, workstations, desks and more. A simple design offers maximum comfort.

