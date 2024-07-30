HOMCOM Bar Stools Set of 2, Adjustable Bar Chairs 360 Swivel Khaki

A stylish look for your kitchen dining spots with these HOMCOM bar stools. Faux leather upholstery for a beautiful look. Padded seat and high back to keep you comfortable and supported. A metal base for strength and keeping you supported, the height is adjustable between 63-83cm: set to a level good for you. Completed with a lower footrest.