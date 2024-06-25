HOMCOM Swivel Executive Office Chair Mid Back PU Leather Chair, Black

This HOMCOM office chair will be a great addition to any home office. The comfy chair features a high back, fixed armrests and adjustable height to support your body when seated. Made of PU leather seat and back which is filled with a thick sponge to give you optimum comfort. The swivel chair has a 360 degree swivel base with five wheels for easy movement without standing up. Take the hassle out of chair shopping with this pc chair with HOMCOM.